A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor lands within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 22, 2024. The rapid deployment of the fifth-generation aircraft into the AOR in August demonstrates the United States’ dedication to addressing threats posed by Iran and Iranian-backed groups in order to maintain stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)