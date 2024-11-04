A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor lands within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 22, 2024. The rapid deployment of the fifth-generation aircraft into the AOR in August demonstrates the United States’ dedication to addressing threats posed by Iran and Iranian-backed groups in order to maintain stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 04:54
|Photo ID:
|8737111
|VIRIN:
|241022-F-LY429-2252
|Resolution:
|3014x1695
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10Cs & F-22s fly in formation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.