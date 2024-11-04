Army medical developer, Pennsylvania native promoted to lieutenant colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Matthew Clark and Maj. Andrea Mountney stand at attention during the reading of Mountney’s promotion warrant as part of her promotion ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., Nov. 1, 2024. Clark is the joint program executive officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Medical (JPM CBRN Medical), and Mountney is a military deputy project manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity. Family, friends, colleagues, and teammates joined Mountney for her promotion to lieutenant colonel during the ceremony. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)