    Army medical developer, Pennsylvania native promoted to lieutenant colonel [Image 19 of 24]

    Army medical developer, Pennsylvania native promoted to lieutenant colonel

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    U.S. Army Col. Matthew Clark and Maj. Andrea Mountney stand at attention during the reading of Mountney’s promotion warrant as part of her promotion ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., Nov. 1, 2024. Clark is the joint program executive officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Medical (JPM CBRN Medical), and Mountney is a military deputy project manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity. Family, friends, colleagues, and teammates joined Mountney for her promotion to lieutenant colonel during the ceremony. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 17:59
    Photo ID: 8736384
    VIRIN: 241101-A-PJ332-1367
    Resolution: 5000x3333
    Size: 7.78 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Army medical developer, Pennsylvania native promoted to lieutenant colonel [Image 24 of 24], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    Modernization
    Strategic
    Medical Development
    USAMMDA

