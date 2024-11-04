Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army medical developer, Pennsylvania native promoted to lieutenant colonel

    Photo By T. T. Parish | Ethan, 11 months, and Lucas, 5 years, hold hands during a promotion ceremony for their...... read more read more

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Story by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Family, friends, colleagues, and teammates joined U.S. Army Maj. Andrea Mountney, a military deputy project manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, for her promotion to lieutenant colonel during the ceremony here, Fort Detrick, Maryland, Nov. 1, 2024.

    USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
