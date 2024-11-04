Army medical developer, Pennsylvania native promoted to lieutenant colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family, friends, colleagues, and teammates gather for a promotion ceremony in honor of U.S. Army Maj. Andrea Mountney, Fort Detrick, Md., Nov. 1, 2024. Mountney is a military deputy project manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)