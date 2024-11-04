Army medical developer, Pennsylvania native promoted to lieutenant colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Lauren Pechev, enlisted aide to the command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, sings the National Anthem as part of a promotion ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., Nov. 1, 2024. Family, friends, colleagues, and teammates joined U.S. Army Maj. Andrea Mountney, a military deputy project manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, for her promotion to lieutenant colonel during the ceremony. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)