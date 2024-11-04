Army medical developer, Pennsylvania native promoted to lieutenant colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Andrea Mountney, a military deputy project manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, stands at attention during a rendition of the National Anthem as part of her promotion ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., Nov. 1, 2024. Family, friends, colleagues, and teammates joined Mountney for her promotion to lieutenant colonel during the ceremony. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)