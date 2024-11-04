Army medical developer, Pennsylvania native promoted to lieutenant colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrea Mountney speaks during her promotion ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., Nov. 1, 2024. Family, friends, colleagues, and teammates joined Mountney, a military deputy project manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, for her promotion to lieutenant colonel during the ceremony. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)