Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Cyr, 100th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment superintendent, receives a certificate for completing his professional military education course at the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy, Newport, Rhode Island, August 29, 2024. Cyr graduated as a flight leader in class 276, Green Horizon. (Courtesy Photo)