    Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle [Image 7 of 7]

    Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Cyr, 100th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment superintendent, receives a certificate for completing his professional military education course at the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy, Newport, Rhode Island, August 29, 2024. Cyr graduated as a flight leader in class 276, Green Horizon. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 05:36
    Photo ID: 8734497
    VIRIN: 241022-F-WG663-1232
    Resolution: 1147x860
    Size: 343.31 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    This work, Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    USAF
    PME
    USNAVY
    RAFMILDENHALL
    100OSS

