Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle

A photograph of the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy Class 276, Green Horizon, rests on a desk at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 22, 2024. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Cyr, 100th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment superintendent, was a flight leader for his class during the seven-week course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)