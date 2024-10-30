Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Fouled Anchor, an emblem of the rate of chief petty officer of the U.S. Navy, is pinned on a certificate for U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Cyr, 100th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment superintendent, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 22, 2024. Cyr was awarded the Fouled Anchor and certificate of appointment after completing the seven-week course in the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy, earning the distinction of honorary chief petty officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)