    Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle [Image 2 of 7]

    Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The Fouled Anchor, an emblem of the rate of chief petty officer of the U.S. Navy, is pinned on a certificate for U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Cyr, 100th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment superintendent, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 22, 2024. Cyr was awarded the Fouled Anchor and certificate of appointment after completing the seven-week course in the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy, earning the distinction of honorary chief petty officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Leadership
    USAF
    PME
    USNAVY
    RAFMILDENHALL
    100OSS

