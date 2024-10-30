Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle [Image 5 of 7]

    Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Members of the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy class 276, Green Horizon, tour the USS Cassin Young, August, 2024. Each class from the academy travels to Boston, Massachusetts to visit a variety of ships and museums to celebrate naval heritage. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 05:36
    Photo ID: 8734494
    VIRIN: 240817-F-WG663-1230
    Resolution: 900x1137
    Size: 444.67 KB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    USAF
    PME
    USNAVY
    RAFMILDENHALL
    100OSS

