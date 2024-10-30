Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy class 276, Green Horizon, stands together with newly received coins at Newport, Rhode Island, August, 2024. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Cyr, 100th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment superintendent, gifted the members of his class with the Royal Air Force Mildenhall “Square D” coin during his time at the academy. (Courtesy Photo)