U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy class 276, Green Horizon, stands together with newly received coins at Newport, Rhode Island, August, 2024. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Cyr, 100th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment superintendent, gifted the members of his class with the Royal Air Force Mildenhall “Square D” coin during his time at the academy. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 05:36
|Photo ID:
|8734496
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-WG663-1229
|Resolution:
|1492x871
|Size:
|498.5 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.