Expanded Leadership: Coming Full Circle

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Cyr, 100th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment superintendent, stands in front of a signed flag from his U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy class inside his office at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 22, 2024. Cyr participated in leadership development and improvement alongside service members from multiple branches and countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)