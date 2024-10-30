Aaron D. Snipe, minister counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, speaks at the 1979 Camp Fuji Fire memorial ceremony, October 18, 2024. The fire destroyed structures, injured dozens, and led to the death of 13 Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 22:13
|Photo ID:
|8734144
|VIRIN:
|241018-M-TC552-1107
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.58 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aaron D. Snipe speaks at the 1979 Camp Fuji Fire memorial ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Fuji Fire Remembered 45 Years Later
No keywords found.