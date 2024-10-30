Camp Fuji Fire Remembered 45 Years Later

Photo By Song Jordan | In the background, Aaron D. Snipe, minister counselor for political affairs at the...... read more read more Photo By Song Jordan | In the background, Aaron D. Snipe, minister counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, speaks at the 1979 Camp Fuji Fire memorial ceremony, October 18, 2024. The fire destroyed structures, injured dozens, and led to the death of 13 Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan) see less | View Image Page

On October 19, 1979, a typhoon’s destructive winds led to a fire breaking out on Camp Fuji.

Nearly 45 years after a fire aboard Camp Fuji caused destruction, injured dozens, and killed 13, Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji members were joined by siblings, survivors, and distinguished leaders to remember the tragic event.

The memorial ceremony was attended by Marine Major General George B. Rowell, IV, the Deputy Commander of United States Forces Japan.

Aaron D. Snipe, minister counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, was a guest speaker during the ceremony.

During his speech, Snipe said he first learned about the fire during a previous visit to the installation, about 10 years ago, when he saw a plaque in honor of the fallen Marines, and he had not forgotten them since then.



For the first time in recorded history, siblings of Marines killed by the fire, attended the annual Camp Fuji memorial ceremony.

Samuel F.C. DuPont, the brother of the late Lance Cpl. Phillip E. DuPont attended with his wife.

The sister of Cpl. Colin Miller also attended.

Clare Miller said joining other Marines and participating in the Camp Fuji memorial ceremony felt different than the funeral service for her brother, years ago. She said coming to Camp Fuji gave her long awaited closure.

DuPont and Miller were able to talk with survivors who knew their siblings.

Shortly before leaving Camp Fuji, Miller said she thought she could feel the same kind connection her brother may have felt when he was a Marine. The feeling that she’s a part of one big family. She said she was going to share here experience with the rest of her family.

Miller said, she hopes the next time she attends a 1979 Fire Memorial ceremony at Camp Fuji, she can bring more family members, so that they can also have the same experience.



NOTE: Historically, Cpl. Colin Miller’s was misspelled as “Colim.” Official records listed his name incorrectly.