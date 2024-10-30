Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In the background, Aaron D. Snipe, minister counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, speaks at the 1979 Camp Fuji Fire memorial ceremony, October 18, 2024. The fire destroyed structures, injured dozens, and led to the death of 13 Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)