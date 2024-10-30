Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gasser, Sergeant Major of Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, calls roll during the 1979 Camp Fuji Fire memorial ceremony, October 18, 2024. He called the names of the surviving veterans in attendance and the names of the 13 Marines who died from the fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)