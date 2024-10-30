Clare Miller takes a moment of silence after the 1979 Camp Fuji Fire memorial ceremony, October 18, 2024. Her brother, Cpl. Colin Miller died after a fire occurred on Camp Fuji on October 19, 1979. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)
Camp Fuji Fire Remembered 45 Years Later
