Camp Fuji Quonset hut

A Quonset hut, similar to the huts that used to serve as office and barracks aboard Camp Fuji, is opened for visitors to see, during the 1979 Camp Fuji Fire memorial ceremony, October 18, 2024. Several were destroyed during the fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)
|10.17.2024
|11.03.2024 22:13
|8734140
|241018-M-TC552-1008
|6000x4000
|13.34 MB
|JP
|4
|0
Camp Fuji Fire Remembered 45 Years Later
