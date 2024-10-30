Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Fuji Quonset hut

    Camp Fuji Quonset hut

    JAPAN

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    A Quonset hut, similar to the huts that used to serve as office and barracks aboard Camp Fuji, is opened for visitors to see, during the 1979 Camp Fuji Fire memorial ceremony, October 18, 2024. Several were destroyed during the fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)

    This work, Camp Fuji Quonset hut [Image 7 of 7], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Fuji Fire Remembered 45 Years Later

