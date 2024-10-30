Nellis AFB, tribal leaders visit historic site at NTTR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Chet Teel, the 99th Mission Support Group (MSG) deputy director, U.S. Air Force Col. Harley Thompson, the 99th MSG commander, Madi Campbell, the tribal historic preservation officer from the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe, and Lucas Martindale-Johnson, a 99th Civil Engineer Squadron cultural resources program manager, hike along a canyon at a historic Native American site on the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Oct. 23, 2024. Nellis Air Force Base hosted their 29th Native American Program consultation, providing a framework for enhancing understanding and fostering collaboration between base leadership and culturally affiliated tribes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)