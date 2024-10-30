Nellis AFB, tribal leaders visit historic site at NTTR

U.S. Airmen and representatives from the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron hike through a historic Native American site on the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Oct. 23, 2024. Nellis Air Force Base hosted its 29th Native American Program consultation, bringing together military personnel and representatives from Native American tribes to discuss land preservation, usage, and military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)
