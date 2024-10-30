Nellis AFB, tribal leaders visit historic site at NTTR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tribal historic preservation officer Warren Graham from the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe gives a speech during a visit to a historic Native American site on the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Oct. 23, 2024. Nellis Air Force Base hosted its 29th Native American Program consultation, bringing together military personnel and representatives from Native American tribes to discuss land preservation, usage, and military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)