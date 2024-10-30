Nellis AFB, tribal leaders visit historic site at NTTR

Roland Maldonado, chairman of the Kaibab Tribe, inspects an obsidian shard during a hike at the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR), Nevada, Oct. 23, 2024. The NTTR was originally home to Native American tribes and remains a culturally significant site for all tribes in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)
