    Nellis AFB, tribal leaders visit historic site at NTTR

    Nellis AFB, tribal leaders visit historic site at NTTR

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Roland Maldonado, chairman of the Kaibab Tribe, inspects an obsidian shard during a hike at the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR), Nevada, Oct. 23, 2024. The NTTR was originally home to Native American tribes and remains a culturally significant site for all tribes in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 17:26
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
