Nellis AFB, tribal leaders visit historic site at NTTR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Daneil Lopez, a council member from the Big Pine Paiute Tribe, and Whitney Yarbrough, a 99th Civil Engineer Squadron cultural resources program manager, hike along a canyon at a historic Native American site on the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR), Nevada, Oct. 23, 2024. The NTTR was originally home to Native American tribes and remains a culturally significant site for all tribes in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)