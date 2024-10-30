Nellis AFB, tribal leaders visit historic site at NTTR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders assigned to Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) and representatives from various Native American tribes walk along a path during a visit to a historic Native American site on the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR), Nevada, Oct. 23, 2024. Nellis Air Force Base hosted their 29th Native American Program consultation, providing a framework for enhancing understanding and fostering collaboration between base leadership and culturally affiliated tribes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)