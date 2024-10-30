Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Poquoson Fire & Safety team repack their hose equipment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2024. The hose was drained of any remaining water and repacked to ensure the equipment wasn’t compromised and could be effectively used in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)