    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire & Rescue [Image 7 of 7]

    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire &amp; Rescue

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Members of the Poquoson Fire & Safety team repack their hose equipment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2024. The hose was drained of any remaining water and repacked to ensure the equipment wasn’t compromised and could be effectively used in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    VIRIN: 241024-F-JG177-1611
