Members of the Poquoson Fire & Safety team prepare to enter a burning building at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2024. After receiving guidance from their training officer, the team entered the building and doused the active flames. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)