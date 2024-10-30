Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire & Rescue [Image 3 of 7]

    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire &amp; Rescue

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Poquoson Fire & Rescue team and 633d Civil Engineering Squadron fire team meet in training grounds at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2024. After years of working with the civilian community outside the gates, the 633d CES and the city of Poquoson fire department conducted Mutual Aid training together on base for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 11:18
    Photo ID: 8728193
    VIRIN: 241024-F-JG177-1550
    Resolution: 4790x1875
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire & Rescue [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS

    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire &amp; Rescue
    Fire Department
    Mutual Aid
    training
    JBLE
    Poquoson
    Fire Department CES

