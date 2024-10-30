Poquoson Fire & Rescue team and 633d Civil Engineering Squadron fire team meet in training grounds at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2024. After years of working with the civilian community outside the gates, the 633d CES and the city of Poquoson fire department conducted Mutual Aid training together on base for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 11:18
|Photo ID:
|8728193
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-JG177-1550
|Resolution:
|4790x1875
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire & Rescue [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.