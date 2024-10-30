Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Poquoson Fire & Rescue team and 633d Civil Engineering Squadron fire team meet in training grounds at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2024. After years of working with the civilian community outside the gates, the 633d CES and the city of Poquoson fire department conducted Mutual Aid training together on base for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)