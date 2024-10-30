Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Corey Archer, Poquoson Fire & Rescue Master Firefighter Paramedic, briefs the 633d Civil Engineering Squadron and Poquoson team at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2024. Archer explained that the Mutual Aid exercise would involve entering a simulated building fire and the importance of both teams learning from each other when extinguishing the flames. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)