Corey Archer, Poquoson Fire & Rescue Master Firefighter Paramedic, briefs the 633d Civil Engineering Squadron and Poquoson team at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2024. Archer explained that the Mutual Aid exercise would involve entering a simulated building fire and the importance of both teams learning from each other when extinguishing the flames. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)
