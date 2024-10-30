Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Alexander Miller, 633d Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, cuts down boards at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2024. In preparation for the fire exercise, Miller was tasked with cutting down boards to use for starting a simulated fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)