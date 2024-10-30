Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire & Rescue [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire &amp; Rescue

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airman 1st Class Alexander Miller, 633d Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, cuts down boards at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2024. In preparation for the fire exercise, Miller was tasked with cutting down boards to use for starting a simulated fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 11:18
    Photo ID: 8728198
    VIRIN: 241024-F-JG177-1555
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire & Rescue [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire &amp; Rescue
    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire &amp; Rescue
    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire &amp; Rescue
    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire &amp; Rescue
    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire &amp; Rescue
    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire &amp; Rescue
    633d Civil Engineering Squadron trains with Poquoson Fire &amp; Rescue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mutual Aid
    training
    JBLE
    Poquoson
    Fire Deparment
    Fire Department CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download