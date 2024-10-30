Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 20 of 23]

    10.30.2024

    Photo by AI HAZAMA 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 29, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka emergency response personnel assist simulated casualties at United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka during a multi-day contingency response training exercise. USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts mass casualty drills to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 19:37
    Photo ID: 8727143
    VIRIN: 241030-N-SK815-1020
    Resolution: 1920x1281
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 23 of 23], by AI HAZAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

