USNMRTC Yokosuka Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 29, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka personnel apply moulage to volunteers during a multi-day contingency response training exercise. Moulage is the art of applying mock injuries for the purpose of training emergency response teams and other medical and military personnel. USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts mass casualty drills to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
