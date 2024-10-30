YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 29, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) staff attend a Commander’s Update Brief in the Hospital Command Center (HCC) during a mass casualty drill. USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts mass casualty drills to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 19:37
|Photo ID:
|8727136
|VIRIN:
|241029-N-SK815-1015
|Resolution:
|1920x1253
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 23 of 23], by AI HAZAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.