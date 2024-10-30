USNMRTC Yokosuka Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 29, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Torrin Velazquez observes emergency response personnel as they assist simulated casualties at United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka during a multi-day contingency response training exercise. USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts mass casualty drills to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)