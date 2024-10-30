USNMRTC Yokosuka Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 29, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka emergency response personnel assist simulated casualties at United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka during a multi-day contingency response training exercise. USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts mass casualty drills to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)