USNMRTC Yokosuka Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 29, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Incident Commander, Capt. Jason Rockwood engages with hospital staff during a mass casualty drill Commander’s Update Brief in the Hospital Command Center (HCC). USNMRTC Yokosuka conducts mass casualty drills to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)