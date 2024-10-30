Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    From left to right Col. Victor Satterlund, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum chief of staff, Staff Sgt. Anthony Summerlin, a career counselor with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez, senior enlisted advisor of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), receive the individual battalion award for completing both fiscal year 2024 and 2025 assigned mission objectives, Oct. 30, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Army retention award ceremonies recognize Soldiers and organizations that help retain experienced Soldiers and support the Army's readiness. (U.S Army Photos by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8726936
    VIRIN: 241030-A-HA106-2018
    Resolution: 5766x3286
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, 10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum
    U.S. Army
    10th Mountain Division
    RetentionCeremony

