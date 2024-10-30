10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right Col. Victor Satterlund, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum chief of staff, Staff Sgt. Anthony Summerlin, a career counselor with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez, senior enlisted advisor of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), receive the individual battalion award for completing both fiscal year 2024 and 2025 assigned mission objectives, Oct. 30, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Army retention award ceremonies recognize Soldiers and organizations that help retain experienced Soldiers and support the Army's readiness. (U.S Army Photos by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)