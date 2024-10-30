Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Victor Satterlund, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum chief of staff, left, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Michael Althiser, a career counselor with 10th Mountain Division Brigade Support Battalion, while receiving an award during the 10th Mountain Division retention award recognition ceremony, Oct. 30, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The 10th Mountain Division recognizes career counselors, battalions, and brigades for excelling in maintaining the Soldier's retention within the U.S. Army and providing Soldiers with beneficial opportunities in order to advance their military careers. (U.S Army Photos by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 16:55
    Photo ID: 8726942
    VIRIN: 241030-A-HA106-4892
    Resolution: 3347x3365
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony
    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony
    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony
    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony
    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony
    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony
    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony
    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download