10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony

Col. Victor Satterlund, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum chief of staff, left, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Michael Althiser, a career counselor with 10th Mountain Division Brigade Support Battalion, while receiving an award during the 10th Mountain Division retention award recognition ceremony, Oct. 30, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The 10th Mountain Division recognizes career counselors, battalions, and brigades for excelling in maintaining the Soldier's retention within the U.S. Army and providing Soldiers with beneficial opportunities in order to advance their military careers. (U.S Army Photos by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)