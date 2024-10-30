10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, pose for a photo with the Multi-Functional Brigade Heavy Weight belt due to their highest percentage overall mission completion Oct. 30, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Army retention award ceremonies recognize Soldiers and organizations that help retain experienced Soldiers and support the Army's readiness. (U.S Army Photos by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)