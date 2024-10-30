10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, pose for a photo with the Brigade Combat Team Heavy Weight belt, due to their highest percentage overall mission completion, Oct. 30, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The 10th Mountain Division recognizes career counselors, battalions, and brigades for excelling in maintaining the Soldier's retention within the U.S. Army and providing Soldiers with beneficial opportunities in order to advance their military careers. (U.S Army Photos by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)