    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, pose for a photo with the Brigade Combat Team Heavy Weight belt, due to their highest percentage overall mission completion, Oct. 30, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The 10th Mountain Division recognizes career counselors, battalions, and brigades for excelling in maintaining the Soldier's retention within the U.S. Army and providing Soldiers with beneficial opportunities in order to advance their military careers. (U.S Army Photos by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 16:55
    Photo ID: 8726925
    VIRIN: 241030-A-HA106-9279
    Resolution: 5100x2673
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, 10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

