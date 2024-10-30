Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Victor Satterlund, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum chief of staff,left, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Justin Middaugh, a career counselor with 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, while receiving an award during the 10th Mountain Division retention award recognition ceremony, Oct. 30, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Army retention award ceremonies recognize Soldiers and organizations that help retain experienced Soldiers and support the Army's readiness. (U.S Army Photos by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 16:55
    Photo ID: 8726920
    VIRIN: 241030-A-HA106-1997
    Resolution: 4158x3678
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, 10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

