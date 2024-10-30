10th Mountain Division Retention Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Victor Satterlund, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum chief of staff,left, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Justin Middaugh, a career counselor with 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, while receiving an award during the 10th Mountain Division retention award recognition ceremony, Oct. 30, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Army retention award ceremonies recognize Soldiers and organizations that help retain experienced Soldiers and support the Army's readiness. (U.S Army Photos by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)