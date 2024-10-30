17th MSG Inaugural Battle of the Badges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Christopher Wright, 17th Security Forces Squadron pitcher, throws a softball during the Inaugural Battle of the Badges softball game at the Mathis Fitness Center at Goodfellow Air Force Base Texas, Oct. 28, 2024. The 17th SFS won the softball game with a score of 16-8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)