17th MSG Inaugural Battle of the Badges

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jared Taylor, 17th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, runs to 2nd base during the Inaugural Battle of the Badges softball game at the Mathis Fitness Center at Goodfellow Air Force Base Texas, Oct. 28, 2024. The 17th SFS team raised 15 pints of blood in donations which was one pint behind the firefighters during the blood drive prior to the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)