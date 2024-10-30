17th MSG Inaugural Battle of the Badges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

King Gentles, 17th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, hits the ball at the home plate during the Inaugural Battle of the Badges softball game at the Mathis Fitness Center at Goodfellow Air Force Base Texas, Oct. 28, 2024. Battle of the Badges is an annual event for first responders to compete with one another while raising awareness of the importance of blood donation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)