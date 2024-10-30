King Gentles, 17th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, hits the ball at the home plate during the Inaugural Battle of the Badges softball game at the Mathis Fitness Center at Goodfellow Air Force Base Texas, Oct. 28, 2024. Battle of the Badges is an annual event for first responders to compete with one another while raising awareness of the importance of blood donation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 11:56
|Photo ID:
|8726171
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-CK819-1147
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
This work, 17th MSG Inaugural Battle of the Badges [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17th MSG Inaugural Battle of the Badges
Goodfellow Air Force Base