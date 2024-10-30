17th MSG Inaugural Battle of the Badges

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas- The 17th Mission Support Group hosted its Inaugural Battle of the Badges morale-boosting competition between the 17th Security Forces Squadron and the 17th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department to build camaraderie between law enforcement and firefighters at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024.

Events included a community partner-hosted blood drive prior to an evening softball game, where volunteers donated blood to support the 17th SFS and 17th CES Fire Department. Additionally, bonus points were given for every donation more than the other side’s total. The goal for the drive was 16 pints of blood, which the 17th MSG exceeded with 31 pints. Sixteen pints were raised for the 17th CES and 15 for the 17th SFS, giving the firefighters a one-point advantage.

“Battle of the Badges is important to the 17th MSG because it’s something that builds camaraderie between us and the fire department, which is something we’ve been trying to do to get us and the fire department on the same page,” stated Staff Sgt. Evan Atkins, 17th SFS Defender. “Winning against the fire department feels great because us and fire work alongside each other, but there’s always that little rivalry that keeps us going.”

The donations for both badges were so close that the firefighters only received one more blood donation, netting them only a one-run advantage. The 17th SFS won the Battle of the Badges belt with a score of 16-8.

“There’s a little bit of history going back between cops and firemen, so it’s always a good friendly competition between the two, no matter what event it is,” said King Gentles, 17th CES firefighter. “Even though us losing wasn’t in the plans, at the end of the day, we’re all on the same team, and we’re here to support the base and work together the best we can.”

The 17th SFS and 17th CES Fire Department appreciate the support they received, exceeding donation goals, and look forward to continuing the friendly competition throughout the year.

