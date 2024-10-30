17th MSG Inaugural Battle of the Badges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DJ Anchondo, 17th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, prepares to bat at home plate during the Inaugural Battle of the Badges softball game at the Mathis Fitness Center at Goodfellow Air Force Base Texas, Oct. 28, 2024. The 17th CES fire department team raised 16 pints of blood in donations during the blood drive, which was one pint ahead of the Defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)