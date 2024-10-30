17th MSG Inaugural Battle of the Badges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Wilson, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, poses for a group photo with the 17th Security Forces Squadron and 17th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department before the Inaugural Battle of the Badges softball game at the Mathis Fitness Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base Texas, Oct. 28, 2024. The firefighters started the game with an extra point because they had one more pint of blood donated by the end of the blood drive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)