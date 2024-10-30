17th MSG Inaugural Battle of the Badges

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Wilson, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, poses for a group photo with the 17th Security Forces Squadron and 17th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department before the Inaugural Battle of the Badges softball game at the Mathis Fitness Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base Texas, Oct. 28, 2024. The firefighters started the game with an extra point because they had one more pint of blood donated by the end of the blood drive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 11:56
    Photo ID: 8726169
    VIRIN: 241028-F-CK819-1004
    Resolution: 4341x1899
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    Sports
    Blood Drive
    MSG
    Battle of the Badges

