Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Oldenburg, middle, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet instructor pilot, talks to Tech. Sgt. Gilbert Scierretta, left, 52nd Maintenance Group maintenance training instructor, and Pascal Katzmann, German Luftwaffe F-2000 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft maintainer, about cross servicing training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024. Cross servicing training is essential for teaching NATO maintainers how to service U.S. Air Force aircraft. This training is a crucial step in United Air Force - Europe and Africa and NATO’s plan to implement this cross servicing capability Europe wide, strengthening the bond with our partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
