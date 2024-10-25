Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pascal Katzmann, German Luftwaffe F-2000 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft maintainer, checks the hydro system pressure indicators of an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet during a cross servicing training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024. Cross servicing training allows members of the U.S. Air Force and members of the German Luftwaffe to enhance aircraft maintenance capabilities across NATO. This training is a crucial step in United Air Force - Europe and Africa and NATO’s plan to implement this cross servicing capability Europe wide, strengthening the bond with our partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)