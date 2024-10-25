U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing pose for a photo with German Luftwaffe members during a cross servicing training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024. U.S. Allies rely on the 52nd FW to rapidly and effectively respond to a potential crisis in their region. This training is a crucial step in United Air Force - Europe and Africa and NATO’s plan to implement this cross servicing capability Europe wide, strengthening the bond with our partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
This work, Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16
Spangdahlem Air Base